Amber Alert Wisconsin: 3-year-old boy died of gunshot wound, ME says; body found in dumpster

Father speaks out after 3-year-old son found dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A missing toddler who found dead in Milwaukee was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

Major Harris, 3, and his mother Mallery Muenzenberg disappeared on October 9. Five days later, Muenzenberg was found shot to death in a Milwaukee backyard.

The suspect in her slaying, Jaheem Clark, killed himself on Sunday as police arrived at his residence.

Harris' body was found in a dumpster Thursday. His father spoke out Friday, criticizing Milwaukee police.

SEE ALSO | Illinois' 1st Amber Alert subject shares how CPD officer saved her in Home Depot parking lot

"I am furious," Carlton Harris said. "They knew my son was dead days ago, and they withheld information from me."

Six arrests have been made in Muenzenberger's death. All but two people were released from custody.

The medical examiner's office tweeted Friday that an autopsy showed Harris had been shot in the head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The office also tweeted that an autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Clark shot himself in the head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
