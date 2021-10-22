Amber Alert Wisconsin: 3-year-old boy died of gunshot wound, ME says; body found in dumpster

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A missing toddler who found dead in Milwaukee was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.on October 9. Five days later, Muenzenberg was found shot to death in a Milwaukee backyard.The suspect in her slaying, Jaheem Clark,Thursday. His father spoke out Friday, criticizing Milwaukee police."I am furious," Carlton Harris said. "They knew my son was dead days ago, and they withheld information from me."Six arrests have been made in Muenzenberger's death. All but two people were released from custody.The medical examiner's office tweeted Friday that an autopsy showed Harris had been shot in the head and his death has been ruled a homicide.The office also tweeted that an autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Clark shot himself in the head.