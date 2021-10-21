Amber Alert Wisconsin: 3-year-old boy found dead week after mother's murder in Milwaukee: police

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- Milwaukee police said they have found a 3-year-old boy dead Thursday afternoon, a week after his mother was killed.
Major Harris' body was found near 35th Street and Rohr Avenue, ABC affiliate WISN reported. An Amber Alert had been issued for him on Sunday.
His mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead a week ago near 37th and Clarke streets. In the past 24 hours, six arrests had been made in her death. All but two people have reportedly been released from custody.
Earlier this week, a suspect in Muenzenberger's murder was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.
WISN 12 News crews reported the boy's father, Carlton Harris, collapsed in grief. He has been in town from West Virginia helping in the search for his son.
Police have not released any additional details.
