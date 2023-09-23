Hannah, 4, will take a flight to Hawaii thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Learning Experience in Gurnee, IL.

4-year-old Gurnee girl, unable to speak and battling disease, gets dream trip to Hawaii

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young girl with a contagious smile is making us Chicago Proud.

Hannah, a 4-year-old from north suburban Gurnee, is battling a disease and is unable to speak.

On Friday, she found out she's getting a dream trip to Hawaii with her family.

Students and families at The Learning Experience in Gurnee raised money to make the trip possible through Make-A-Wish Illinois.

