12-year-old cancer survivor gets personal invite to Chicago Bears game from Justin Fields

Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, IL is paying for Chicago Bears fan and cancer survivor Sophia Nieves to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- With her jaw dropped, 12-year-old Sophia Nieves got a well-deserved hug from none other than Staley Da Bear himself.

"We played rock-paper-scissors-shoot, and I beat him," Sophia said.

Just last month, Sophia rang the bell after completing two emotionally and physically taxing years of chemotherapy following a leukemia diagnosis.

Her parents, Yesenia and Adam, said Sophia was just 10 when she got the news.

"As difficult as it was for us to understand what was going on, to explain it to her was probably the hardest, but with the team they have here, they just made it so much easier," Yesenia said.

Sophia was cared for and treated at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn by a loving and dedicated group of doctors, nurses, therapists and more.

"Thank you so much for allowing her to have a second opportunity at life," Yesenia said.

Art therapist Lori Mackey was there through it all.

"By nature, she's a positive person. She always finds the hope and the positive, and even on those most difficult days, she'd focus on what will get her through," Mackey said.

Now, with cancer in the rear-view mirror, Sophia is looking forward to the Bears football season and got a special invitation from none other than Justin Fields.

"What's up Sophia? It's Justin Fields. Congrats on ringing the bell. I hear you're a big Bears fan and turning 13 next month, so I wanted to invite you and your family out to Kansas City to cheer us on at Arrowhead Stadium when we play the Chiefs in a few weeks," Fields said in a video.

Sophia's reaction was just too much for words.

"Thank you so much for inviting us out to Kansas City to watch your guys' Bears game," Sophia said.

Her parents said their daughter is a reminder to everyone to never give up.

"Never to lose hope, never to lose faith, and to just continue pushing through when you feel like you can't," Yesenia said.

Sophia's trip is being paid for completely by Advocate Children's Hospital. She'll get to meet the players at Halas Hall and send them off to Kansas City before their game against the Chiefs.