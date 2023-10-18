4 pedestrians dead in Pacific Coast Highway crash in Malibu, California

Four people were struck and killed after an out-of-control driver crashed into several parked cars in Malibu, authorities say.

MALIBU, Calif. -- Four people were struck and killed after a driver crashed into several parked cars on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

A male driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed twice into parked cars, according to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. When the driver hit the second set of parked vehicles, he fatally struck four female victims, who were standing on the side of the road, authorities said.

Two other victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The male driver was detained. A sobriety test was administered, and authorities say drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor.

At least four vehicles were believed to be involved in the collisions.

Bodies were visible at the scene, along with severely damaged vehicles. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

"As soon as it happened, I knew exactly what it was - car accident. It's happened here a lot," Malibu resident Barron Miller told reporters at the scene.

Authorities are investigating if two drivers may have been racing. Residents in the area say it has become a growing problem along that stretch of PCH.

"Since COVID, there has been an increase of incredible racing up and down this highway, all night long," Joan Zoloth of Malibu said. "People in the community have complained and are really concerned. And then you have something like this."

"This one's tough. There's just a lot of carnage, just metal carnage," L.A. County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh said. "Anytime you come and there's four bodies that didn't survive, that's a tough one to watch."