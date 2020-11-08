deadly shooting

King Von shooting in Atlanta: Man charged with murder in Chicago-born rapper's death

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ATLANTA (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in the Atlanta shooting death of an up-and-coming Chicago-born rapper.

Timothy Leeks faces a felony murder charge in the death of Dayvon Bennett, also known as King Von.

Leeks is in police custody at an Atlanta hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Three people were killed, including King Von, after a confrontation outside an Atlanta club that ended in gunfire early Friday morning, according to police.

Two off-duty Atlanta officers were working an extra job at a local hookah lounge when they saw two groups of men arguing with each other outside the establishment around 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said.

Officials said the argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.

RELATED: Rapper FBG Duck's mother pleads for peace after Gold Coast shooting
EMBED More News Videos

"He was an example of making a difference. He came from nothing, and he made something."



One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty APD officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were also fired during the encounter with police.

Three people were transported to the hospital by EMS with gunshot wounds, and three others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Two additional people were detained on the scene, police said.

Officials confirmed Friday afternoon that three of the people shot died from their injuries, and three others were still being treated at the hospital. The officers involved were not injured, police said.
Rumors surrounding the incident claimed Bennett was killed by police gunfire, but APD officials said their investigators believe the rapper "was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to respond and investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident. APD homicide investigators also responded and are investigating the deaths.
Officials said part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.

Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene, and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, police said.

The identities of the other victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the incident remains open and very active, officials said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiapolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingrappershootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Chicago-born rapper King Von, 2 others killed in shooting outside ATL club: police
Kyle Rittenhouse bond set at $2M after Kenosha court appearance
Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to Wis. for Kenosha protest shooting murder trial
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sued by officer for pain and anguish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
What's next for President Donald Trump?
IN reports 4,689 new COVID-19 cases
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Show More
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Drive-thru flu shot clinic opens in Lincoln Park
Limit holiday gatherings to immediate family, doctor advises
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
More TOP STORIES News