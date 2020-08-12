Ride-share driver 56, critical after being shot at red light in Brighton Park: police

By

A 56-year-old ride-share driver is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ride-share driver is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man, 56, was sitting at a red light just before 1:00 a.m. in the 3900-block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired at him by several people in a white Acura sedan that was passing by.

The victim was struck in the back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkchicago shootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rogers Park cleans up after EF-1 tornado, other IL tornadoes confirmed
Man, 25, charged first-degree murder after mother killed, daughter hurt in River North hit-and-run
ComEd power outage leaves 260K across Chicago area in dark
Woman dies after falling off boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park
West Side business owner reeling after looted again
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, low humidity Wednesday
$1M bond set for man charged in Englewood police shooting
Show More
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky
Activists worry Chicago looting could set back lasting police reform, Englewood protest called off
Mayor faces criticism over city's widespread looting response plan
Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
More TOP STORIES News