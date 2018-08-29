Personalize your weather by entering a location.
John Owens, 77, found safe in Skokie after being reported missing from South Side
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 08:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
John Owens, 77, of Chicago, was found safe in Skokie after being reported missing Monday from Chicago's South Side.
His daughter confirmed he had been found in the north suburb. No further details were released.
Related Topics:
missing person
Chicago
Ashburn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
