John Owens, 77, found safe in Skokie after being reported missing from South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
John Owens, 77, of Chicago, was found safe in Skokie after being reported missing Monday from Chicago's South Side.

His daughter confirmed he had been found in the north suburb. No further details were released.
