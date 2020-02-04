Sauk Village man accused of using dating app to rob victims in Chicago charged

Davion Johnson (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of using a dating app to lure people and rob them has been charged, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Davion Johnson, 20, of Sauk Village was arrested Monday afternoon after police said he was identified as the suspect in robberies that occurred on November 5, 6 and January 23.

RELATED: Chicago police warn of robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville

Police said Johnson connected with the victims using a dating app and then robbed them.

Johnson has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery, a felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of theft.
