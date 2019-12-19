Man arrested for Elmhurst burglary, urn containing baby's ashes found

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst police have arrested a man suspected of burgling a home and stealing a box containing the cremated remains of a family's baby, among other things.

On December 10, police responded to a reporter burglary in the 200-block of Melrose. Police said the burglar entered the home by breaking a window, then stole collector coins and the remains of the LaDeur family's 10-day-old son Billy.

"It was the police who pointed out, 'the dust is disturbed,' and then I looked at that space," Sue LaDeur said the day after the burglarly. "I couldn't breathe. I couldn't believe it. Of all the things to take. Take everything. Take anything. None of it matters."

Wednesday night police said one man was in custody and charges were pending. Police said they were able to recover the items stolen in the burglary, including Billy's ashes.
Related topics:
elmhurstashesburglaryarrestbaby
