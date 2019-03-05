Man beaten, seriously injured in attack on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was beaten and seriously injured on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The beating happened on the Red Line train at around 1:40 a.m. He was carried out of the subway at State and Harrison streets and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.CTA employee Fabian Curry noticed the severely beaten man and called police."His whole face was bloody, blood out of his mouth, out his nose, blood all on his shirt, blood all on his pants," Curry said. "It looked like he was in a serious, serious altercation, but we couldn't figure out how long he was on the train or did it happen on the property? All the passengers said he was already there."It's unclear if the man knew his attacker, but police said the victim refused to file a police report.No one is in custody for the beating, which police describe as severe. Police have not released a description of the suspect, but the CTA has many surveillance cameras that could give detectives some leads.