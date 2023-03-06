'Date Robert': Wisconsin man buys billboard to find love

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- While the modern approach to dating that relies on apps and social media, one Wisconsin man is hoping to turn heads a different way.

Meet Robert.

"I'm just looking for that special someone," he said.

Both literally and figuratively, Robert says his billboard is his way of putting himself out there. He hopes that people who drive by take his message as a sign.

"I get lonely. Everybody does," he said. "I'd like to walk down the sidewalk on a nice sunny day and just hold someone's hand."

He's calling himself Wisconsin's #1 eligible bachelor.

"Who says I'm not," he asked.

His dating life has taken a different turn after many failed attempts.

"Dating sites just weren't working for me. Match, Tinder and just none of them were working," he said.

So, he's turned to this electronic billboard to find the love of his life. By calling the number he lists, he tells local, honest women to leave him a message.

"I love to laugh, I love country music and I love movies," the voicemail says. "I'd love to find that special someone out there. Are you her?"

His new method hasn't had the best results so far, WISC reported.

"You'd be surprised at how many pictures I'm getting. It's crazy. It's just like, oh, man, next, next, next, next, next," Robert said.

Those who've seen the billboard on say this way of trying something new might work.

"The approach is there. It's very good," said one man who works across street from the billboard. "Definitely better than Tinder and all the other dating apps. But that's just my opinion.

Robert is still looking for the right person.

While this might be one of the more unique ways to find someone special, the self-proclaimed #1 bachelor hopes the sign brings him closer to the one.

"Go big or go home. I mean you don't get any bigger than this," Robert said. "I hope people take it seriously. I hope people take it seriously. Don't be shy, call me."

The billboard has only been up for a couple of days so far. Robert said it's supposed to pop up at other electronic billboard sites in Janesville, Wisconsin, in the next couple days or weeks.