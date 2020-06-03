Chicago crime: 82 windows broken at elementary school in Norwood Park, police say; man charged

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after Chicago police said he used a golf club to break 82 windows at an elementary school in Norwood Park Wednesday morning.Police responded to a call of damage at Beard Elementary School, 6445 W Strong St.Police said they found a 36-year-old man in the process of breaking windows and was taken into custody at about 1:41 a.m. after a brief foot chase.The man broke approximately 82 windows in the school, police said. It's not clear if anything was taken.The suspect has been identified as Michael Mangan of Chicago. He has been charged with criminal damage to property.