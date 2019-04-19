Man charged after Bolingbrook officer struck, Naperville police chase

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed against the driver who struck a Bolingbrook police officer Wednesday and led police on a pursuit that ended with a crash and shots fired in Naperville.The officer was investigating a deadly motorcycle accident when he was hit. The driver eventually crashed at Naper Blvd and Washington.Jonathan Mosely, 27, has been charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, four counts of aggravated battery, and two counts and aggravated assault. He's being held on a $1 million bond.The officer was released from the hospital late Wednesday night..Police said the officer was initially struck while at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at Boughton and Weber roads in Bolingbrook. Officials said the driver went around emergency vehicles, struck the officer, and then fled the scene. Other officers gave chase."It's pretty rare. Once in a while there'll be an accident or two, but nothing like 20 police cars racing down the street and stuff," said Mark Stevens, Naperville resident.The pursuit ended at Washington Street and Naper Boulevard in Naperville when the officer and suspect crashed. Shots were fired, though police did not give further details. Witnesses said they heard at least 15 shots."The police officer get out and start shooting at the driver," said witness James Jopes. "Police stopped him and they got him out of the car... The cops go 'Who shot?' and a couple cops raise their hand. And then they said we have to get him in an ambulance. We have to get him to the hospital."Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle that was stolen out of Aurora.All of this happened steps from a school and park where children and parents had been gathered."First thing was kind of like that's sort of weird. Naperville, we don't really get that kind of action too often. Definitely knew that those were gunshots, though," said a witness who asked not to be named.