Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman was shot

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in west suburban Aurora that left a woman severely injured earlier this year.

Edward J. McGee, 26, of Harvey, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed violence.

Kim Weibring, an Aurora mother of two, was shot in the lower back during the January 4 attack in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.

"She was in the parking lot all by herself when they shot her and they threw her out in the parking lot like a piece of garbage," said John Reincke, Weibring's stepfather. "Ironically, because one of the Wendy's workers happened to look out and see her flailing her arms and screaming, that is the only reason they found her right away. By that time, these animals drove off in her car and who cares about the car, its is just why do you do this?"

Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.

A juvenile has also been charged in the case and a third suspect died in an unrelated incident, authorities said.

McGee is behind bars at the Kane County jail. His next court date is set for May 7.

