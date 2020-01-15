Man charged in Brighton Park hit-and-run that severely injured man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a hit and run that injured a 73-year-old man in Brighton Park last month.Guillermo Salgado Jr. turned himself in over the weekend, Chicago police said.Efren Mendez, 73, was walking to a 6 p.m. mass at Immaculate Conception when police said Salgado, driving a red or maroon-colored Jeep Patriot, struck him near the 4400-block of South California Avenue.