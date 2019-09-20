Man charged in brutal stabbing of former DePaul student, earlier carjacking in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a violent July attack on a DePaul University graduate near the school's Lincoln Park campus and is now in Chicago police custody.Adam Bramwell, 32, is facing a litany of charges in relation to a carjacking on July 13 and a brutal attack on a 22-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on July 18.Police said Bramwell is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated battery - strangulation, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, two counts of attempted kidnapping with force or threat of force, and two counts of arson, all felonies. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.The victim was hospitalized in critical condition after she was stabbed and her throat was slashed on July 18 while walking home near DePaul's Lincoln Park campus around 3:30 a.m. Police said she was on her way home from a bar when she was stalked by a man who intended to sexually assault her.Surveillance video shows the offender case the area, drive the wrong way down a one-way street, then get out of the car to attack the woman, though it does not show the actual attack.Bramwell was arrested Aug. 8 near Houston, Texas after he used an alias to board a Greyhound bus to Phoenix, Deputy U.S. Marshal Cameron Welch at the time. He was being held in Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition.In another attack, Bramwell allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old woman parking in a garage on July 13 in the 1800 block of North Fremont, police said. He allegedly held a knife while he ordered her out of the vehicle, police said. The two began struggling, and the woman was eventually removed from the vehicle. The woman suffered minor injures and declined medical treatment.Spokespeople for Chicago police and the Cook County sheriff's office said Bramwell's court date has not been set.