Man charged after woman killed, girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting

Honorio Perez. (North Riverside police)

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago man has been charged in a shooting at a North Riverside mall that left a 42-year-old woman dead and a 14-year-old girl wounded Saturday.

Police responded to the North Riverside Park Mall at 7501 W. Cermak Rd. at 5:46 p.m. Saturday and found a 42-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl wounded inside a car in the parking lot of the JC Penney store. The woman, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Maria Ruiz, was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her wounds.

North Riverside police said Honorio Perez was taken into custody on Monday. On Tuesday, police said Perez was charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said the shooting was domestic in nature, but have not disclosed Perez's relationship to the victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderNorth Riverside
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman killed, 14-year-old girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting
Person in custody after woman killed, girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News