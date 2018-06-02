Man charged in shooting of teen riding CTA bus

Carlos Montanez, 23, of Bridgeview. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that hit a 15-year-old boy who was on his way home from school on a CTA bus.

Carlos Montanez, 23, of Bridgeview, appeared in court Saturday, charged with aggravated battery involving discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened last month near 62nd Street and California Avenue.

The victim, Ulises Triano, was riding the 94 bus home from Walter Payton High School when a stray bullet shattered the window and struck the teen in the head.

Police previously said that they believed Triano was not the intended target. Police said Saturday that Montanez was shooting at a rival gang member.

Triano suffered a graze wound. He was treated and released from Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after just two days.

"I feel like God's been good to me, given me a lot of luck," he told ABC7 Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingteen shotCTAbusChicagoChicago Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Boy, 15, struck by bullet on CTA bus in Chicago Lawn
'That bullet wasn't supposed to shoot him': Boy shot while riding CTA bus recovering
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News