Wauconda man charged with driving through children's triathlon, police say

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is charged after driving through a crowded street during a children's triathlon on Saturday in far north suburban Wauconda, police said.

Jack A. Hazen of Wauconda is accused of pulling up to the intersection of Garland and Bonner Roads in a custom 2008 Ford Mustang GT and accelerating through the posted barricades, passing a marked squad with emergency lights activated and a uniformed police officer yelling for him to stop.

According to police, Hazen continued southbound on Garland, weaving and speeding between traffic cones as children participated in the triathlon.

He sped past another uniformed officer and was eventually stopped by other officers at Garland and Winding Lane, police said.

"Fortunately, due to the quick actions of Wauconda Police personnel, no participants were injured," said Chief Wermes in a release.

Hazen is charged with a misdemeanor and felony.

Officials said, due to his reckless actions, his vehicle is also being seized by the Wauconda Police Department.