Man charged with driving through Woodfield Mall pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

A Palatine man facing terrorism charges after allegedly driving an SUV through Woodfield Mall pleaded not guilty Thursday, and was ordered to have a mental health exam.

Javier Garcia, 23, entered a not guilty plea to Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo at an arraignment in Rolling Meadows, according to court records.

Garcia was charged last month with two counts of terrorism and a count of criminal damage to property.

On Sept. 20, he allegedly crashed a black SUV into the mall through an entrance near Sears and Rainforest Cafe, police said. The SUV proceeded to speed through the mall, crashing into displays.

Garcia was stopped by shoppers before officers arrived and arrested him, police said.

He is due again in court on Dec. 16.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)

