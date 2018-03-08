BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --A Chicago man has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide after a 25-year-old single mother was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Berwyn.
At about 3 a.m., Mayra Rivera was driving a Pontiac westbound on Ogden Avenue near Ridgeland Avenue when police said she was struck head-on by a speeding Nissan that had crossed the center line.
Rivera, who leaves behind a 6-year-old son, was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from the vehicle, police said.
Police said the driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Jose Zamago-Gaugin, was driving over 85 miles per hour at the time of the crash and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
A 20-year-old passenger inside Gaugin's car asked him to stop driving so recklessly and asked to get out of the vehicle, police said.
"She requested several times to get out of the vehicle. He refused to let her out of the vehicle and instead continued driving erratically and recklessly, swerving in and out of incoming traffic according to her statements," said Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia.
Investigators said Gaugin was driving his passenger home from a party, and that she texted people for help and asked him to slow down. Police said Gaugin took her phone and threw it on the floor of the car.
"He took the phone away from her and threw it on the floor, refused to stop. The more she asked him to stop, the more erratic and reckless he was driving," Cimaglia said.
Both Gaugin and the passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They both remain hospitalized.
Gaugin has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of reckless homicide, once count of unlawful restraint and several traffic citations.
Police said there is a possibility Gaugin could face additional charges. Thursday afternoon his bond was set at no bail.