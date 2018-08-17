Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash

Feroz Khan.

A man has been charged with aggravated DUI after a fatal crash in Schaumburg Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred in the 500-block of Schaumburg Road at about 8:53 p.m. Police said a Mercedes was traveling west on Schaumburg Road when it rear-ended a Mazda minivan and also hit an Acura.

The Mercedes left the roadway and came to a stop in a grassy area on the north side of the street. Police said the driver of the Mercedes, 25-year-old Feroz Khan of Streamwood, was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crash.

The Mazda left the roadway after being rear-ended and struck a tree. The Mazda driver, 41-year-old Amando Chavez of Schaumburg, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital and later released.

Khan was charged with aggravated DUI drugs/causing death and driving under the influence of drugs, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashDUIdui crashSchaumburgStreamwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Charges pending against suspect in fatal Schaumburg crash
Top Stories
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
2 wanted for robbing ATM at Norridge bank
VIDEO: Man takes on parking gate - parking gate wins
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Show More
Electrician critically injured after getting shocked on Near North Side
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
More News