Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt to stand trial Monday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man facing hate crime charges after he was caught on camera harassing a woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag T-shirt is due to stand trial Monday.Timothy Trybus, 62, is facing two felony hate crime charges for the June 2018 incident at a Cook County forest preserve.Mia Irizarry said she started recording Trybus on her cellphone after he started harassing her about her shirt bearing the Puerto Rican flag.Irizarry is heard telling Trybus that Puerto Rico is part of the United States as he approaches her multiple times.As Trybus continued to harass her, other officers arrived and a female police officer finally stepped in on behalf of Irizarry.