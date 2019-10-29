Man, 18, charged with murder in shooting of two teens at Calumet City mall

By
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teens who were shot in a drive-by at a mall in south suburban Calumet City earlier this month.

Dajon Lewis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.

Prosecutors said on October 10, Wade, Ross and three other people saw Lewis at River Oaks Center Mall and confronted him about robbing Ross' sister.

RELATED: 2 injured in drive-by shooting outside River Oaks Center Mall in Calumet City

Prosecutors said Wade and Ross were in the Macy's parking lot preparing to leave when Lewis was spotted with a gun.

"As the victims and witnesses ran towards the mall, this defendant began firing his loaded 9mm firearm at the unarmed victims and witnesses," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Annalee McGlone.

Both Wade and Ross were shot and taken to hospitals. They both died two days after the shooting.

Nearly three weeks after losing their loved ones, Wade and Ross' families packed a Cook County courtroom Tuesday in Markham, as Lewis made his first court appearance.

RELATED: Classmates memorialize 2 teens killed in Calumet City mall shooting

Christopher Ross, Christin's father, said the loss of his daughter, whom he called a "ray of sunshine," and a young man who sometimes helped him on his contracting jobs, is devastating.

"She was just trying to find her way and she was getting there," Ross said. "She was getting ready to start college and proceed with life, and now she can't do that."

Investigators said Lewis was arrested last week near Gary, Indiana during a traffic stop, and a 9mm weapon was also recovered.

Lewis was ordered held on bail in court on Tuesday. He is due back in court on November 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet citycook countyarrestmallshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU calls in delegates as talks with CPS continue; 9 arrested at Lincoln Yards protest
Former President Barack, Michelle Obama kick off annual summit in Chicago
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Apples sold in IL recalled due to listeria
Warning about recent purse snatchings in north suburbs
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, with snow developing to the west
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Show More
Lyft introduces monthly membership plan
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Woman accused of shooting man in wheelchair
Winter Weather Advisory issued for far SW suburbs overnight
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
More TOP STORIES News