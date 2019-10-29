Man, 18, charged with murder in shooting of two teens at Calumet City mall

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teens who were shot in a drive-by at a mall in south suburban Calumet City earlier this month.Dajon Lewis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.Prosecutors said on October 10, Wade, Ross and three other people saw Lewis at River Oaks Center Mall and confronted him about robbing Ross' sister.Prosecutors said Wade and Ross were in the Macy's parking lot preparing to leave when Lewis was spotted with a gun."As the victims and witnesses ran towards the mall, this defendant began firing his loaded 9mm firearm at the unarmed victims and witnesses," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Annalee McGlone.Both Wade and Ross were shot and taken to hospitals. They both died two days after the shooting.Nearly three weeks after losing their loved ones, Wade and Ross' families packed a Cook County courtroom Tuesday in Markham, as Lewis made his first court appearance.Christopher Ross, Christin's father, said the loss of his daughter, whom he called a "ray of sunshine," and a young man who sometimes helped him on his contracting jobs, is devastating."She was just trying to find her way and she was getting there," Ross said. "She was getting ready to start college and proceed with life, and now she can't do that."Investigators said Lewis was arrested last week near Gary, Indiana during a traffic stop, and a 9mm weapon was also recovered.Lewis was ordered held on bail in court on Tuesday. He is due back in court on November 15.