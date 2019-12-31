internet sex crimes

Local man charged with sexually abusing girl he met online at a Naperville motel

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing a girl he met on social media at a motel in west suburban Naperville.

Gabriel Melendez-Morales, 27, was arrested Monday and is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Naperville police.

Melendez-Morales allegedly had sexual contact with a girl on Dec. 7 and Dec. 16 at a motel in the 1500 block of Naperville Road, police said.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that there are additional victims, police said.

Melendez-Morales, of Albany Park, was ordered held on $100,000 bond, police said. He is set to appear in court Jan. 27.

