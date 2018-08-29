Man charged with sexually abusing, robbing man in Lake View

Parnell Barners (Chicago Police Department via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man has been charged with sexually abusing and robbing another man early Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Parnell Barners, 53, is accused of "attempting to force himself in a sexual manner" on a 27-year-old man at 2:08a.m. in the 800 block of West Waveland, according to a statement form Chicago police. He then took the man's cellphone and ran away.

Barners, who lives in Uptown, was arrested about two hours later in the 1200 block of North Clark in Lincoln Park, police said. He was charged with one felony count each of robbery and criminal sexual abuse.

He was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted sex assaultrobberyChicagoLakeview
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Show More
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'
2 Amtrak trains stuck in Wisconsin for hours due to floodwater
Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start
More News