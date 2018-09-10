Man, critically injured, throws 7-year-old boy from burning home in East Side

Chicago firefighters responded Sunday to an apartment fire in the 10000 block of South Avenue L.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 69-year-old grandfather was critically injured Sunday night after a house fire in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The man took out a window and threw his 7-year-old grandson from the second floor to Chicago police officers who caught him on the ground.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the grandfather and his grandson were trapped on the second floor of the house, located in the 10000 block of South Avenue L, as fire spread through building.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where his condition was stabilized, authorities said.

The grandfather was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. He had sustained burns and smoke inhalation. It was previously reported that the grandfather had died, but fire officials said Monday that he remains in critical condition.

A firefighter was hospitalized for exhaustion but expected to be OK.

Two families lived in the coach house. A family of six who lived on the first floor were not at home when the fire broke out, but their dog was killed in the blaze.

Authorities said they did not find working smoke detectors in the fire.
