Man, 34, found dead in North Chicago Police Dept. jail cell after overnight hospital stay

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A 34-year-old man was found dead in his jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department early Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation by that Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows the man was arrested by North Chicago Police Officers Friday night around 10 p.m.

According to police, the man had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. During his arrest, officers found a controlled substance on him.

He was initially transported to the police department but told officers he felt ill, officials said. He was then transported by ambulance to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

He was later discharged and transported back to North Chicago Police Department sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, task force officials said.

At 5:30 a.m., an officer went to check on the man in his jail cell and found him dead, police said.

It appears a dialysis port was removed from his body and he lost a considerable amount of blood, according the task force.

As per protocol and state law, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force responded and will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy.

The man's identity is being held pending family notification.