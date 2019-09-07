MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was found in a west suburban forest preserve Thursday died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.
Authorities continue to investigate the death of a man found shot in the Maywood Grove Forest Preserve as a homicide.
Cook County Forest preserve officials said Johnny Flores, 29, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center on Thursday around 2:15 p.m.
Flores, of Maywood, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said on Friday.
Police initially responded to reports of a body found in a wooded area north of Lake Street on Des Plaines.
A spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve police said it was investigating the shooting with Maywood police.
Maywood Police Chief Valdimir Talley said he did not have additional information about the homicide.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Man found in Maywood forest preserve died of multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More