Man found in Maywood forest preserve died of multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was found in a west suburban forest preserve Thursday died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.

Authorities continue to investigate the death of a man found shot in the Maywood Grove Forest Preserve as a homicide.

Cook County Forest preserve officials said Johnny Flores, 29, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center on Thursday around 2:15 p.m.

Flores, of Maywood, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said on Friday.

Police initially responded to reports of a body found in a wooded area north of Lake Street on Des Plaines.

A spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve police said it was investigating the shooting with Maywood police.

Maywood Police Chief Valdimir Talley said he did not have additional information about the homicide.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodcook county forest preserveshomicide investigationman shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Lakeview food pantry launches weekly online ordering
Forever Flowers project raising awareness for appendix cancer reaches end
Show More
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics to reopen
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Daycare worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy overnight
More TOP STORIES News