Man killed in Little Village Chicago police shooting identified; COPA investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man Chicago police shot and killed in Little Village Friday has been identified.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday morning that Marc A. Nevarez, 25, was killed as Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the Southwest Side neighborhood Friday afternoon.Police said officers responded to the call at West 24th Street and South Hamlin Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived near the scene, they said they saw a gray Ford Focus driving away.Officers attempted to stop the car, which ended up crashing into a pole.That's when police said the driver, who was armed, got out of the car and ran. Another man and a woman were also seen running from the vehicle.During the chase, officers fired multiple shots, hitting the man in the buttocks, according to officials.Two guns were recovered at the scene, according to police. A revolver was found at the location where Nevarez was shot, and a semi-automatic handgun was discovered in the backseat of the Ford Focus, where a second man was taken into custody, police said.The woman who fled the scene is still on the loose, police said.All the evidence will be turned over to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officials said.Officials said a man suffered a graze wound to the head from the initial shooting that prompted the police response. He is said to be in good condition at a hospital.The officers involved in the incident were not struck by gunfire, but were taken for observation, officials said.Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by COPA.Any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, CPD said.The incident remains under investigation.