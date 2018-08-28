The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to resume a search Tuesday morning for a 20-year-old man who went missing after his kayak capsized in Lake Michigan near Lake Forest.The Coast Guard said two men in separate kayaks went out in Lake Michigan and encountered rough waters due to high winds at about 9 p.m. Monday. Both kayaks capsized and both men held onto a paddle as a flotation device.Neither man was wearing a life jacket and one of them lost a hold of the paddle and went under, the Coast Guard said. The other man was able to swim to shore and knock on a door to ask for help.The Coast Guard searched for several hours until they were forced to suspend the search at about 1:35 a.m. They are expected to resume their search after 6 a.m. Tuesday.There was a similar situation yesterday near Michigan City, Indiana. One person was pulled from the water at Washington Park after two in the afternoon. The 48-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.