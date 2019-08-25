Man, 29, hasn't resurfaced from Lincoln Park lagoon after trying to save dog, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man hasn't resurfaced from the Lincoln Park lagoon after he went in the water to try to rescue his dog, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call about a person in danger near the 2300 block of North Cannon Drive on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m.

Divers conducted an extensive search for the man about 10 minutes after responders arrived on scene. Ten divers searched until around 8:15 p.m., but the man remains missing.

There was zero visibility in the water for divers looking for the man due to high waters levels, extensive weeds and a current going from north to south, said Jason Lach, deputy district chief of marine diver operations for the Chicago Fire Department.

"Even the strongest swimmers have problems from time to time," Lach said.
