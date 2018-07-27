Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop

A 35-year-old woman walking with three friends in Chicago's South Loop was robbed by a man riding a Divvy bike early Friday morning.She was walking south in the 700-block of South State Street around 12:30 a.m. when police said the Divvy bike rider took hold of her purse.They both struggled for the bag and the suspect crashed the bike into one of the victim's friends, police said. Then the suspect started running, purse in hand. The victim tried to run after him, but he got away.No one was hurt.Investigators said the robber may have had help. The group of women told police they were approached by a man who tried to help them, but they later saw that man with the robbery suspect.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.