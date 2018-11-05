Man seriously wounded in Chatham road rage shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded in the Chatham neighborhood Monday morning, and police said it was road rage.The shooting occurred in the 200-block of East 76th Street at about 1:54 a.m., police said.Two vehicles got into a minor crash and both vehicles pulled over to exchange information. Eventually the driver of a blue Dodge Charger pulled out a gun and shot a 41-year-old man who was a passenger in the other car multiple times in the leg, hand and chest.The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.