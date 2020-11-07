chicago shooting

Man, 33, wounded in an exchange of gunfire inside Chicago's Swissotel elevator

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 33, is recovering after he was shot inside the Swissotel early Saturday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said it happened at around 1:43 a.m. in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive.

Two men got into an altercation while riding inside a hotel elevator, police said.

The argument escalated and both men exchanged gunfire, according to police.

The 33-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to Northwestern Hospital, police said.

The other man took off and has not been located.

A weapon was recovered from the man shot and charges may be pending against him, police said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating and on background he is known to police.
