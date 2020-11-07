Man, 33, wounded in an exchange of gunfire inside Chicago's Swissotel elevator

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 33, is recovering after he was shot inside the Swissotel early Saturday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.Police said it happened at around 1:43 a.m. in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive.Two men got into an altercation while riding inside a hotel elevator, police said.The argument escalated and both men exchanged gunfire, according to police.The 33-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to Northwestern Hospital, police said.The other man took off and has not been located.A weapon was recovered from the man shot and charges may be pending against him, police said.Area 3 detectives are investigating and on background he is known to police.