Man shot while campaigning for political candidate in West Englewood

Maxwell Omowale Justice was going door-to-door when he was shot in the leg in the West Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon while campaigning for Joseph Williams, who is running for alderman in Chicago's 15th Ward.

Maxwell Omowale Justice was going door-to-door to garner support for Williams when the shooting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue on the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Justice was on the sidewalk and streaming on Facebook Live when a man wearing a read mask shot him. The video shuts off just as he was shot in the leg.

No one was in custody Sunday night.

Justice drove himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital. He was treated and released.

Williams was going door-to-door with his children down the street,

"We were actually out here when they were shooting," the candidate said.

Witnesses heard about five shots. The back window of a nearby vehicle was also shattered by the gunfire.

Williams said the shooting is the type of thing he is campaigning to stop.

"It should have never happened. He is an innocent bystander who is coming out to do something good," Williams said.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) issued a statement in response to the shooting, calling it "unacceptable."
