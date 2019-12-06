attempted luring

Man tries to lure, follow 11-year-old girl in Englewood

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood neighborhood after a man tried to lure an 11-year-old girl to his car.

Police said Wednesday just before 8 a.m., a man was parked in the 5900-block of S. Ashland in front of a carwash. They said the man rolled down his window and waved his hand in his direction for the young girl to come to his car. He then attempted to pick her up and drive away with her, according to police.

When the girl didn't get in his car, he allegedly followed her east bound down 60th Street towards Justine Street before she ran to safety.

RELATED: Man tried to abduct girl, 14, leaving DePaul College Prep in Irving Park East: police

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40 year old black man with medium brown complexion. He has a short beard and was wearing a black jacket. Police said the man was driving a gray older model four door vehicle, possibly a Cadillac.

CPD is reminding residents to be aware of the situation and to alert neighbors. They said to always be aware of your surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity.

Area South detectives are investigating the incident.
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodcrimeattempted abductionchicago crimeattempted luring
