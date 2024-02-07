Grayslake attempted kidnapping allegation is unfounded, police say

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have determined that an allegation about a Grayslake attempted kidnapping is unfounded.

Grayslake police initially issued an alert after what they said was attempted kidnapping on Friday, Jan. 26.

Police originally said two male suspected tried to kidnap a victim, who was walking in the 700-block of Cherry Creek Drive in the Cherry Creek subdivision.

The allegation prompted Grayslake police to increase their patrols in the area.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said they found that allegation to be unfounded after an "extensive investigation."

"As this is a juvenile matter, no further information or statements will be released, and the case is now closed," Grayslake police said.

