Mane in Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses delivers 'hope boxes' to Streeterville Ronald McDonald House

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The sick children and their families staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's Hospital received a special delivery Sunday morning.

Dina Morgan and her organization, Mane in Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses, assembled gift bags they call "hope boxes."

"It has a Mane in Heaven coloring book. It has a book in there, it has stickers. It has a stamp kit," Morgan said. "Everybody needs kindness and joy, and empathy right now."

Like many downtown buildings, the Ronald McDonald House was damaged during the sudden violent unrest last Sunday into early Monday morning.

Chicago cleans up after looting devastates Michigan Avenue, Loop, Gold Coast; More than 100 arrested, police say

Nearly a week later, the front door is still shattered.

"It broke our hearts it broke our volunteers' hearts," Morgan said. "And we said, 'What can we do to help these families?'"

Mane in Heaven delivered the hope boxes and restaurant gift cards to show support.

For now, COVID-19 keeps the horses physically away, but Morgan still was able to connect the animals with kids virtually.

"We give them a tour of the barn, they get to meet each and every one of the horses, they get to see the horses in there we kind of say the horses are working from home," Morgan said.

Morgan said Sunday she shared the video chat links with Ronald McDonald House to share the fun with more families.
