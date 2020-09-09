South Elgin family-run manufacturing company, Hoffer Plastics, now hiring

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban plastics manufacturing company is now hiring.This mom-and-pop business started more than 60 years ago and has weathered economic storms. Even during COVID-19, they're hiring.Many have likely already interacted with a product Hoffer Plastics makes. And now, they're looking to hire more people to help make them, too."It's nothing short of a blessing to be able to have the opportunity to hire and bring on new team members right now, especially during COVID," said Charlotte Canning, third generation Hoffer Plastics owner.Canning is the chief culture officer at the company her grandfather founded 67 years ago. In that time, they've weathered economic storms and made it through. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, "we're looking for people who are humble, hungry and smart that are willing to come in the door and learn, and grow and take on new opportunity," Canning said.There's on-the-job training, so little-to-no experience is needed to be a part of essential manufacturing work.Hoffer is creating plastic parts and pieces for portable drink pouches, Whirlpool washer-dryers, even small engine carburetors -- just to name a few."I always tell my wife, 'we made that,'" said Shaun Walsted, Hoffer building and grounds manager. "She's like, 'I know,' but it's so cool to see it in a store. So it reaches out to everybody."And it's work that's especially meaningful to new employee Charles Bullock."There's a lot of people right now that are displaced and not working at all," Bullock said. "There's a lot of hardships, and I'm not dealing with those right now."Bullock started as an employee in August and is an essential worker now."'What were you doing during the pandemic?' I was keeping the country going, one nob at a time," he said.Canning said it's the family at the core of the company that keeps the business going, even in the most trying of times."We can make the decision that we're going to choose people over profits," Canning said. "And we can be very diligent about protecting jobs. And as a family-led business, I think that's been a significant advantage."From caps to carburetors, Canning said Hoffer Plastics sends out more than three billion parts a year.To learn more about their open positions, visit