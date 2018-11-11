March held after 3 racist, anti-Semitic incidents at Oak Park and River Forest High School

Students, staff and parents held a march and rally Sunday afternoon after a series of racist and anti-Semitic incidents Oak Park and River Forest High School.Participants said it's difficult since the three acts of hate this month.The rally and march were organized by a teacher at the school who was the target of racist graffiti on campus.The latest incident happened Friday when a student sent an image of a swastika to students during a school assembly with the iPhone AirDrop feature. A juvenile was questioned after the incident.Prior to that, racist graffiti targeting special education teacher Anthony Clark was found on campus on an outdoor shed. The scribble included two swastikas and the words "white power."Clark, who is black, is a community activist and was featured in a documentary series focusing on race relations at the high school.Days later, more racist graffiti was found in a classroom and in a girl's bathroom.