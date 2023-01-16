7-year-old girl credited with saving great-grandmother who was trapped under vehicle

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. -- Doorbell footage captured the terrifying moment 7-year-old Mariah Galloway's great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV Wednesday.

"So she was picking me up from school and she thought the car was in park, but it was in reverse," Galloway explained. "And she got out and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it."

Mariah said when her great-grandmother tried to save her by trying to stop the rolling car, her leg and foot got stuck under the front tire on the driver's side.

Thinking quickly, the 7-year-old rushed to pull the keys out of the car ignition, then ran to get her mom's help.

"When I opened the door, all I heard was Mariah screaming. When I got out there, there was blood everywhere," said Galloway's mother, Porchia Lane.

Miraculously, the great-grandmother was able to somehow get her foot free after that, then an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital, WXYZ reported.

Lane said her grandmother is currently in the hospital getting blood transfusions, but is doing better.

Saturday night, Lane planned a mini-surprise party for her brave daughter, whose 8th birthday is on Monday.

On Sunda,y they had planned to have a skate party for the sweet girl but have decided to delay it so they can spend the day in the hospital loving on the person the young girl helped save.

"She was trying to save Mariah, and here Mariah saved her," Lane said.

"Be very careful and always follow your heart," Galloway said as advice.