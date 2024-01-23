Fernwood crash: Girl hit by Chicago police squad car, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after an unmarked Chicago police squad car hit her, as she was crossing the street on the Far South Side Monday evening, CPD said.
The teen was in the 600-block of West 103rd Street in the city's Fernwood neighborhood just after 5:45 p.m. when CPD officers were traveling east in an unmarked squad car, police said.
The vehicle had its lights and sirens activated, as it was responding to an emergency, police said.
The girl was trying to cross the street, traveling north, when the vehicle hit her, according to CPD.
RELATED: Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing street on South Side, Chicago police say
She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.