Marine veteran Raul Basulto seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marine veteran was seriously injured, and may lose his leg, in a hit-and-run in Irving Park over the weekend.

Francis Tayupanta said her brother-in-law Raul Basulto has come out of his second surgery without knowing if he will be able to keep his leg.

"Doctors are being hopeful, that's all we can ask for," she said.

Chicago police say on May 14, Basulto was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the 4000-block of North Pulaski. Investigators said a Chevy truck hit him, then fled westbound on Irving Park Road away from Pulaski.

Basulto's family said after he was hit, his Marines training immediately kicked in. His right leg was crushed, including the artery, so he tried to stop the bleeding.

"He took out his belt, and wrapped it around his right leg because at that point his whole leg was crushed," Tayupanta said.

Basulto is well known in Elmwood Park and the surrounding communities. As a scout master, he's helped young kids become Eagle Scouts. He also works at the VFW post in River Grove.

His family is leaning on Basulto's own positive outlook. His optimism, they hope, will allow him to pull through.

"When people say, 'Hey, it can't be done,' Raul is like 'Of course it can. Come on, let's go,'" Tayupanta said. "And it gets done. And now it's difficult, because our family is broken."

Police described the truck that hit Basulto as a possible blue/gray Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup truck with a hardtop. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
