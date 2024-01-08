Woman pleads guilty in case of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb

Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty Monday to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's murder in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the women charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has pleaded guilty.

Ochoa-Lopez was 19 when she was killed in 2019, and her unborn baby was cut from her womb in a home in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood.

A mother and daughter who allegedly wanted the child for themselves were charged in the case.

Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty to murder in a Cook County courtroom Monday morning.

Her mother, Clarissa Figueroa, is expected at a hearing Tuesday.

Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend was released on parole last year after pleading guilty to helping conceal the murder.

Ochoa-Lopez's baby survived for only a few months.

During a four-year anniversary vigil in April, Ochoa-Lopez's family said life will never be the same.

