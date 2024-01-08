Woman pleads guilty in case of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the women charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has pleaded guilty.
Ochoa-Lopez was 19 when she was killed in 2019, and her unborn baby was cut from her womb in a home in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood.
A mother and daughter who allegedly wanted the child for themselves were charged in the case.
Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty to murder in a Cook County courtroom Monday morning.
Her mother, Clarissa Figueroa, is expected at a hearing Tuesday.
Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend was released on parole last year after pleading guilty to helping conceal the murder.
Ochoa-Lopez's baby survived for only a few months.
During a four-year anniversary vigil in April, Ochoa-Lopez's family said life will never be the same.
