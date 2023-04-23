Marlen Ochoa-Lopez: Sunday marks 4 years since authorities say woman killed, baby cut from womb

Marlen Ochoa Lopez was killed in 2019 after being lured to a Chicago home with the promise of free baby items, prosecutors said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks four years since the brutal murder of Marlen Ochoa Lopez.

The pregnant 19-year-old was lured to a home in 2019 with the promise of baby clothe, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Carisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree strangled Lopez then cut her baby from her womb.

Clarissa's boyfriend Piotr Bobak threw Lopez's body in a trash bin. He was sentenced last week to four years in prison.

Both Clarisa and Desiree have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Their cases are still pending.

