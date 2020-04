Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Virtual candlelight vigil to be held on 1-year anniversary of murdered pregnant Chicago teen mom

EMBED >More News Videos Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.

EMBED >More News Videos Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A virtual candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night on Facebook to honor a pregnant Chicago teenager who was murdered one year ago The family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is still waiting for justice. Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, are currently in jail awaiting trial after being charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Ochoa-Lopez and her infant son.The two are scheduled to appear in court May 11.Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.Clarisa Figueroa was allegedly able to pass off the baby as her own for weeks, prosecutors said. The infant boy later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.Ochoa-Lopez was married and also had a 4-year-old son."It is hard each day when our son learns something new and does something funny, I want to turn to tell my wife, but she was taken from us. The murders took the life of my wife and baby son away," Marlen's husband, Yovany Lopez, said in a released statement.Yovany and their son Joshua will not hold a public memorial due to social distancing orders put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Instead, they ask people to join them at 8:00 p.m. on Facebook Live to light a candle and join them in prayer asking for healing of the world and justice for Marlen and baby Yovanny Jadiel.