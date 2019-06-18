Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears Advocate Christ Medical Center in her baby's case

The state said that after an investigation, Advocate Christ Medical Center was found to be in substantial compliance in relation to the Yovanny Lopez case. The decision didn't come with any details beyond that.
Yovanny Lopez was removed from his mother's womb after she was killed. Police and prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa killed Marlen Ochoa-Lopez back in April, then called 911, claiming she had just had a baby that was not breathing.
WATCH: Attorney for the family of murdered teen mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, addresses media following baby's death
Figueroa was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, who did not alert state authorities even though Figueroa did not show signs of giving birth.
The baby, Yovanny, had been in intensive care before dying early Friday morning. His father was at the airport Monday night picking up relatives for the baby's funeral services, which will be private. A family spokesperson expressed outrage over the state's decision.
"Not only is the child the victim of a heinous crime, he's being re-victimized by the state of Illinois," said Julie Contreras, spokesperson for the family.
WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death
Christ Medical Center released a statement thanking the state for the investigation, offering prayers for the Ochoa-Lopez family and saying it's committed to learning from the experience to improve processes at the hospital.
The statement said, "Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Ochoa-Lopez family, whose courage and grace have drawn the admiration of our entire organization. We thank the Illinois Department of Public Health for its thorough review, and CMS for its assessment, which showed the medical care provided and actions taken by our staff were appropriate. Nevertheless, we are committed to learning from the experience to improve processes. Additionally, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team for their tireless commitment to delivering world-class, compassionate care.".
RELATED: 'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Three people have been charged in Marlen Ochoa Lopez's death. Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree.
Three weeks after Marlen's disappearance, police said her remains were found in the Southwest Side home where police said she was murdered.
Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder. Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, has been charged with concealing a homicide.
Yovanny's death has been ruled a homicide and more charges could be filed.
The artist who painted a mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood said he plans to add to it in the coming days to include the baby with her.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side
5301093/" TARGET="" REL=""