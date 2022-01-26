Business

Mars Wrigley closing West Side Chicago plant over next 2 years

Mars first moved to Chicago in 1929
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mars Wrigley says it plans to close its facility on Chicago's West Side in the Galewood neighborhood sometime in 2024.

A spokesperson tells ABC-7 Mars is moving operations from the plant on 2019 N. Oak Park Avenue to other facilities in the U.S.

"The company remains committed to the city of Chicago and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site. As we continuously evaluate our footprint across North America, our Associates were informed of the decision to move the majority of operations to other facilities in the U.S. over the next two years."

Mars Wrigley makes gum and candy, including Skittles and Snickers.

